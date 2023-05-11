WARSAW – Overlooking the Wallace-Rose Hill softball team in the opening round of the 2A playoffs would be a mistake.

The Bulldogs are a senior-led team — Mary Braswell, Emma Baker, Madison Davis, with a solid junior pitcher – Alexis Kennedy – and several emerging underclassmen, including Jansley Page and Taniya Powell.

