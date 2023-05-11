WARSAW – Overlooking the Wallace-Rose Hill softball team in the opening round of the 2A playoffs would be a mistake.
The Bulldogs are a senior-led team — Mary Braswell, Emma Baker, Madison Davis, with a solid junior pitcher – Alexis Kennedy – and several emerging underclassmen, including Jansley Page and Taniya Powell.
WRH finished 14-6 overall and 7-5 in ECC play, which was good enough for only fourth place in a quality softball conference.
The Bulldogs got into the big dance after toppling Duplin County rival James Kenan 8-5. last Thursday.
Powell had two hits and a walk and a pair of RBI. Baker went 2 for 3 and knocked her two, as did Chloe Straughan.
Kennedy (1 for 3, walk, two runs) and Davis (1 for 3, walk) made offensive contributions as WRH swept the season series. The Bulldogs whipped the Tigers 12-1 on March 28 in Teachey.
WRH got to Tiger pitcher Anna Morgan Armstrong for eight hits with three walks and three strikeouts.
Kennedy (14-5, 1.82 ERA) meanwhile whiffed 11 and gave out just one free pass to first base
JK senior Grace Sheffield drove in two runs and Armstrong and Jourdan Joe had one RBI apiece.
While the 2A playoff brackets were not announced until Monday, JK (4-14, 2-10) appears to be out of the mix of 32. Not WRH.
“I think Wallace is the second-best team in our conference,” said East Duplin coach Greg Jenkins. “They have a steady, improving pitcher and enough experience and younger players to beat you.”
Yet the Panthers prevailed 5-2 last Tuesday in Teachey.
Powell homered, Kennedy had two hits and Davis, Page and freshman catcher Mattie Gavin produced base knocks against Morgan Brown, who gave up two earned runs, while whiffing eight and walking one.
ED never took off on Kennedy, scoring single runs in every inning but the fourth and sixth.
WRH was projected to face Bunn (12-6) in opening round of the playoffs. ED was to host Manteo (7-12).