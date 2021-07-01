GREENSBORO — Recent graduates Tyreak Cromity and Jahon Owens left their mark on the track at NC A&T’s Sun Trust Stadium.
But the past needed the future to make it possible.
Rising seniors Kanye Roberts and Kaymond Farrior were the connections that led Wallace-Rose Hill to a bronze medal in the 400-meter relay last Friday at the NCHSAA’s 2A track and field championships.
Jumper Andrew Pender, hurdlers Russell and Avery Gaby and sprinter Farrior all placed in the top seven in their respective indivdual events.
The foursome blazed to a gold medal in the East Region meet a week previous, and entered with the second-fastest time.
The Bulldogs’ 43.42 clocking was just a fraction off second-place Shelby’s 43.33. Thomasville (42.96) won the relay.
Freshman Malcolm Boney joined Cromity, Roberts and Farrior for a fourth-place finish in the 800 relay (1:32).
“All of our times were the best we’ve had and it was fully automated timing,” said Bulldog track coach William Jeffers.
Farrior, perhaps the most valuable Bulldog track petformer this season, ran he 100 in 11.33 for eighth place.
He won the 100 and 200 at the ECC championships and third in the region meet at Croatan High.
A Tiger was the highest individual finisher among Duplin athletes. Pender stretched to 42.3 in the triple jump to land in fourth place. He had gone 40-1 for third at the region meet.
The rising senior captured the high jump, long jump and triple jump at the ECC showdown.
East Duplin’s Gaby brothers came through with sixth- and seventh-place finishes.
Senior Russell Gaby was seventh in the 110 hurdles (16.04), while rising junior Avery Gaby was sixth in the 300 hurdles (41.92). Freshman Drew Henderson was ninth in the 300 hurdles.
On Friday, the 1A championships were staged at NC A&T as North Duplin’s Melvia Puac placed 12th in the discus (78-11) and 14th in the shot put (28.8).