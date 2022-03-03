TEACHEY – Marlon Marquez will get one more chance to play against the best soccer players in the state.
Marquez, an all-state forward from Wallace-Rose Hill, was named to play in the East-West All-Star Game on July 12 in Greensboro. The match will be played at 8:30 p.m. at MacPherson Stadium in Bryant Park, a place that is a soccer haven for fans.
He is one of 16 players on the East squad, which highlights 2022 graduates and is coached by East Bladen’s Jay Raynor.
Marquez is the fourth Bulldog picked for the all-star event, and second under third-year coach Rodrigo Diaz. Hector Reyes Zavala was selected for the squad in 2020, but the match was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jeryi Cano played in the 2016 match and Maynor Espinzoa in 2016.
Espinoza scored 214 career goals, breaking the national record for most goals in a high school career. The previous mark was 213, by Sean Shapert of Coraopolis, Pa., from 1981-84.
But Marquez is the first Bulldog to make the team while WRH is playing in the 2A classification.
Five players from East Duplin have made the prestigious roster – Marcus Reyes (2019), Jesus Navarro (2018) and Javier Murillo (2012) made boys rosters; and Lyndsay Carter (2019) and Meredith Pierson (2007) were girls all-stars. Former Panther coach Joey Jones coached for the East squad in 2010.
Croatan’s Eli Simonette and Garrett Boucher and Jacksonville’s David Newsham and Ethan Gillette are the only other players from eastern North Carolina on the current squad.
A 98-point season
Marquez, who scored 40 goals and had 18 assists last fall, was selected by the North Carolina Soccer Coaches as an all-state player in 2A.
His play carried the Bulldogs to a 14-5-1 mark overall and 9-2-1 in the East Central Conference.
The first-team player on Duplin’s Elite All-County soccer team scored two or more goals 12 times. He tallied a goal in 14 games and had an assist or goal in 16 matches.
“As a captain this past season, Marlon ensured his team was ready -- whether it was a summer league, at a team practice or doing things leaders do to make the unit cohesive,” said Diaz, who also said his player was heavily recruited by Peace College and is awaiting a financial aid package before he commits.
“Marlon continues to strive to be a good leader inside the soccer field and in the classroom. There was a lot of strong competition in the area, but he stood above a crowd of good players.”
Marquez didn’t come out of nowhere, but he did shock many people early in his senior season, and has to be credited for WRH’s turnaround from a 3-8-1 season during a hot period of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2021.
WRH got off to a 3-2-1 beginning last fall but improved to 11-3 the rest of the way.
The all-star match is played during the coaches annual meetings and includes a girls soccer match, a football game and a basketball contest for both genders.