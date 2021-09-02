WALLACE – This Friday, Kevin Motsinger will be coaching against the school where he got his start.
The Wallace-Rose Hill football coach, who has a 133-71 (.652) record during 16 seasons at James Kenan, New Hanover and WRH, spent the first three years of his coaching career at Northside-Pinetown.
Motsinger’s Bulldogs will face the Panthers at Jack Holley Football Comples on Thursday.
The game was arranged after WRH found out Clinton was under a Covid-19 quarantine and would be unable to play the Bulldogs.
“We really needed a home game for revenue and so did they, so we worked it out,” said Motsinger, whose Bulldogs opened up the season with a 62-16 shellacking of East Bladen on Monday in Elizabethtown. “That was a special place for me in the mid-1990s. I was just out of school and my wife (Perry) in the final years in her professional training (as an optometrist).”
Motsinger has a strong connection with Panthers’ head coach Keith Boyd and the type of players he produces.
“Keith, I remember when he met Renée his wife, although I wasn’t around to see his two boys play,” Motsinger said. “But you can count on that team giving us all they have because they have hard-nosed, hard-working kids.”
Northside is 2-0 with convincing wins over Camden County (56-21) and North Duplin (49-6). Furthermore, the Panthers are coming off an appearance in the 1A final on May 8.
The Panthers finished 5-2 during the regular season and then caught fire in the playoffs, beating Rosewood 35-34, Pamlico 42-32, Northampton County 46-6 before falling 14-7 to Murphy in the finals.
But is “little” Northside stepping out of its league to face WRH, a school that was a 1A powerhouse and is now in the 2A classification?
“They think they’ve got a chance to go back and win it (another state title),” Motsinger said. “They needed a game after Riverside went into quarantine. This was our best matchup and we always try to contact everyone and anyone. Because of their location, they are used to traveling.”
The Panthers’ Mitch Godly had run for 308 yards in two games, while Marcus Clayton and Elijah Covington have combined for 246 yards. Keifer Boyd, the coach’s son, is the quarterback.
“They’re a bigger team than us and I’ve been impressed by what they do on the film I’ve seen,” Motsinger said.
Fast start in E-town
WRH’s game at East Bladen on Aug. 20 was moved to Aug. 23 because of heavy storms in the region.
The Bulldogs dominated every aspect of the game as Kanye Roberts, Antwon Montgomery and Kaymond Farrior combined for 269 yards and QB Xavier Pearsall pitched in with 112 yards through the air.
“It was the first day of school, a Monday, and felt like it was 217 degrees, but I felt we played fairly well,” Motsinger said. “Now, if it was not the first day of school and on a normal Friday, I would have been disappointed.
“I was proud of our kids and the program and how they’ve handled all the changes that have been thrown at them from the virus and the weather and everything else. Because all that went on was trying to stunt their growth and ruin their morale. They are learning well the things in life you can’t control and to make the most of your opportunities in life when you get them.”
East Bladen was no slouch since it bounced back to beat 3A West Carteret 32-27 last Friday.
Even so, WRH made its win look so smooth, complete with big plays that led to scores or got the Bulldogs in the red zone.
Roberts needed just five carries to hit the 100-yard mark, and had a 33-yard TD reception.
Montgomery netted 120 yards via eight totes and scored a TD.
Farrior had two scores and 49 yards though running the ball twice.
Senior Torry Davis joined the party with a 42-yard score, and junior tight end Tmarion Bellamy returned a fumble 50 yards for a score.
Lon Teachey was 8-9 on PATs, and WRH’s defense had three shutout quarters.
The Bulldogs host Pender on Sept. 10 and open ECC play the following Friday in Jacksonville against Southwest Onslow.
