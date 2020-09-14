Washington Regional Medical Center has announced that Dr. Lee Anne Sorto, clinical operations administrator; Matthew Alligood, director of nursing; and Sandra Lyle, interim director of human resources, have been selected as fellows for the Duke-Johnson & Johnson Nurse Leadership Program.
The program, a 10-month experience, is a partnership between Duke University School of Medicine, Duke University School of Nursing and Johnson & Johnson.
The program provides leadership development for advanced practice nurses and their team partners to develop and launch transformational health improvement initiatives within their organizations and communities.
“It’s a great honor to be chosen by Duke and Johnson & Johnson for this leadership opportunity. This shows WRMC’s commitment to bring improved quality of care to the citizens of Washington County and nearby areas,” Lyle said.
Selected fellows started the program in August and will participate in virtual leadership retreats, web conferences, project mentoring circles, individual executive coaching sessions, and an array of other distance-based learning activities.
The program will provide each fellow with the leadership and management skills required to effectively address the needs of their communities — especially those of vulnerable populations — and to become change agents within their practice settings and the evolving healthcare environment.
“Investing in our clinical leadership team elevates the care we provide patients that come to our hospital” Sorto said.
Washington Regional Medical Center is a 25-bed critical access hospital offering acute care services to Plymouth and its neighboring communities.
The Medical Center provides emergency services, outpatient laboratory services, pharmacy, radiology services, physical therapy, swing bed services, and primary care services.